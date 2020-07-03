That is the People’s Stage (in 2015 photo above). There never was a Main Street Stage.
The Watershed was the property that we moved to after Collegiate Peaks Realty sold the lot on East Main Street where the original People’s Stage was located.
Technically it was the Stage at the Watershed, but people started calling it the Watershed Stage anyway. Now we are at the BVEC Stage at the Roastery.
After we had to move off of the downtown lot where we built the People’s Stage, the stage had to be removed.
Wrex Harnish and I offered to take it apart if we could have the lumber. The town agreed because they did not want to do it. So we had three town staffers watch us as we disassembled it. No kidding.
We took it home and fashioned a chicken coop and pen out of it. Sadly, the chickens and their pen are gone now, too. Rick and Katy (Watershed owners) have the chickens.
I still have some of the boards and fencing from the old chicken pen.
Only one chicken died during the move ... but she had a pre-existing crop (gouider) condition and perished from the ordeal.
Truth is stranger than fiction.
– Tom Rollings
