The second Kent Haruf Literary Celebration, which honors the late Salida author, will take place Sept. 27-29 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Sessions include discussions on the influence of Haruf’s work, a writing workshop, a walking tour, a screening of “Our Souls at Night” from his 2014 book and a theatrical presentation of his 1984 book “The Tie That Binds,” a press release stated.
Haruf was born in Pueblo in 1943 and died in Salida in 2014. He is the author of numerous short stories and six bestselling novels that have been translated into 36 languages.
His novels include “The Tie That Binds,” “Where You Once Belonged” (1991), “Plainsong” (1999), “Eventide” (2004), “Benediction” (2013) and his final work, “Our Souls at Night.” “Plainsong,” “Eventide” and “Benediction” have all premiered as stage plays at the Denver Center Theater.
Haruf’s honors include being a finalist for the National Book Award in 1999 for “Plainsong”; receiving the Wallace Stegner Award from the Center of the American West in 2012; the 2013 Literary Achievement Award from the Mountains & Plains Independent Booksellers Association; and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Colorado Humanities and the Center for the Book.
Presenters at the Haruf celebration include Mark Spragg, author of “Where Rivers Change Direction”; Sue Hodson, curator of literary collections for The Huntington Library, where Haruf’s literary papers are kept; Peter Brown, photographer who collaborated with Haruf on the photo/prose book “West of Last Chance”; Gregg Schwipps, English professor at DePauw University and former student of Haruf; Sorel Haruf, daughter of the writer and facilitator of the writing workshop; Carol Samson, director and playwright, who will direct a theatrical presentation of “The Tie That Binds”; and Ritesh Batra, director of the movie “Our Souls at Night,” based on Haruf’s 2014 book.
Batra will attend the presentation of the movie at the SteamPlant theater at 7 p.m. Sept. 27. He will conduct a question-and-answer period following the film. The movie presentation is open to the public, and admission is free, with a suggested donation to the Kent Haruf Memorial Scholarship.
The cost of the workshop is $150. All proceeds go to the Kent Haruf Memorial Scholarship Fund and benefit high-school writing students in Chaffee and Fremont counties. To register and see the event schedule, visit honorkentharuf.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.