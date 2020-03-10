Western Fremont Historical Society will present “Desperadoes, Outlaws and Shysters of Western Fremont County,” following the society’s annual meeting at 1 p.m. March 21 at the Coaldale Community Building, 287 CR 6.
The public is welcome. Admission is free and light refreshments will be provided.
The program will feature stories of outlaws, shysters and desperadoes who settled the rugged country along the Arkansas River and western Fremont County, a press release stated.
The society’s history center, 5510 CR 45 in Howard, is open to the public on the last Sunday of each month, 1-3 p.m. April through October, and other times by appointment.
