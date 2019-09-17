Classic sports cars ringed Thonhoff Park Friday afternoon as the Colorado Grand made a lunch stop on its final day of a 1,000-mile tour of Colorado.
The lunch for 300 was provided by Salida Rotary Club and organized by Elaine Allemang. The Rotary Club has fed the Colorado Grand drivers each time they have included Salida on their route in the past 30 years since the event began.
The 140 vehicles driven in the Grand this year included classic sports cars as old as 93, with a 1926 Bentley 6½ Litre, to a 1966 Shelby Cobra.
Along for the ride with more venerable models was a 2020 Mercedes-Benz provided as a test car.
The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, Series I, regarded by many enthusiasts as the “Holy Grail” of classic sports cars, was represented by serial number 3909, owned by John Mozart of Palo Alto, California. Only 33 Series I cars were made. The car is a legend of sorts in that its sale to a Japanese businessman in 1989 marked the highest amount ever paid for the model, more than $13.5 million. The car has been sold several times since then, but never for so much, and the 1989 sale topped out the market.
Joe Harding’s 1929 Bentley Speed 6 is a labor of love for the self-confessed “car guy.” Harding grew up in Kenya during World War II and since it was impossible to get new cars during the war years and just after, he learned to drive on a pre-war automobile and learned to fix them.
After moving to England, he discovered pre-war cars were being discarded in scrap yards and started salvaging them.
Harding, who now lives in San Diego, California, has driven the Colorado Grand before, beginning in 2000. He said the crowd has changed over the years from “car guys” to those who can afford the cars but don’t necessarily work on them.
He has toured the Bentley all over the world, transporting it by cargo ship. His next overseas adventure with the car will be a classic car tour of Tasmania.
First timers Juana and Larry Carter, driving a 1962 Ferrari 250 GT California Spider they call their “Ferris Bueller” car, said they had enjoyed the experience of driving in the Grand.
“It’s been amazing,” Juana said.
She said at first she wasn’t sure about doing the tour with more than 100 cars and so many people, but that it’s been fun, with fabulous lunches in gorgeous settings like Thonhoff Park.
She said they had enjoyed the towns they’ve been through and meeting the locals.
Larry said the roads have been beautiful and the people have been extremely nice.
He thanked Salida Rotary Club for hosting lunch Friday.
Besides being a fun experience for car enthusiasts, the Colorado Grand raises money for charitable donations to many organizations, including Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, which last year received a donation of $5,000, which went toward a Smartboard to monitor emergency incidents.
The Grand also provides a scholarship to local high schools on each year’s route in the towns that host their lunches. Because Salida was a stop on this year’s route, an $8,500 scholarship will be up for grabs for Salida High School students.
The Rotary Club of Salida has also benefited from donations from the group in the past to the tune of $47,000 since the Colorado Grand began in 1989.
