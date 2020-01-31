Buena Vista – Grant Farm returns to its home away from home in Buena Vista, playing Saturday night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Tyler Grant and company are touring in support of their latest record, “Broke in Two,” the spiritual second half of an ambitious pair of concept albums that began with 2016’s “Kiss the Ground.”
The 2019 record explores more progressive song structures and psychedelic sounds, bringing to a culmination a journey that is “one of self-discovery, the quest for wholeness, the quest for significance. It has a lot to do with compassion and empathy,” Grant said.
“Part of it is just the hardships of doing music for a living,” Grant said. “Just the humility and the sacrifice of that lifestyle. We see all of our friends, not just the musicians, but everybody just working really, really hard. That started with ‘Kiss the Ground,’ this kind of empathy for the hardworking people and how it’s just so hard to live these days.”
On a more cosmic level, “Broke in Two” draws themes from some of the books the band has been reading, including foundational myths like the Bhagavad Gita and Joseph Campbell, the anthropologist who outlined patterns in the world’s ancient stories in his text “The Hero with a Thousand Faces,” identifying similarities in story structure and character archetypes that exist across the myths of many cultures.
Take “Arjuna the Believer,” a multilayered composition underlaid with a country-pickin’ rhythm and lyrics that relate to the hero of the Hindu epic “Mahabharata.”
“That was written by Sean Macaulay, our drummer, and he’s kind of spearheaded the charge on the archetypal studies,” Grant said.
One of the first bands booked when The Lariat reopened under the ownership of Court and Robbie Johnson, Grant Farm has been a fixture of the Buena Vista music scene for years.
They helped The Beach on the river in South Main debut in 2012 and claim to have brought much-needed early summer thundershowers to Campout for the Cause in addition to several shows at The Lariat.
“BV is like a second home to us, and we have a lot of friends and a lot of fans around there. We just love being there,” Grant said. “We enjoy the scenery and the hikes and the hot springs, and we have a particular love for The Lariat. They’ve always treated us really well.”
Before finding their way back to the Rockies, the band has been traveling through Texas and New Mexico.
“The tour’s been great. People are really loving the songs, and we’re really enjoying playing them,” Grant said. “Of course we’ve got even more new material since the album that we’ve been playing and working in fun covers.”
While the full lineup hasn’t been announced by the health and music festival, Grant shared that his band would be returning for 2020 Campout for the Cause this summer.
Joined by bandmates Adrian “Ace” Engfer (bass and vocals), Sean “Magic” Macaulay (drums) and Kevin “Money” McHugh (keyboards and vocals), Grant Farm takes the stage at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $10 at the door or at thelariatbv.com.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., parent company of The Mountain Mail.
