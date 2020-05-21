A Chaffee for Chaffee virtual relief concert featuring local musicians, artists and businesses will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, streamable through facebook.com/nowthisiscolorado.
A Facebook account is not required to view the concert, the first in a series of events created to fund relief for full-time Chaffee County creatives and small businesses through physically distanced and socially responsible events, a press release stated.
Chaffee for Chaffee is a partnership involving the Chaffee County Economic Recovery Team, the city of Salida, the town of Buena Vista and local event organizations.
The first event will present mini-concerts from Chaffee County musicians recorded from their backyards, front porches or their favorite hiking destinations. Chaffee County artists will share their art and give demonstrations, and local businesses will provide commercials between acts.
Salida Council for the Arts will direct viewers on how to donate to relief concert participants during the stream.
“The impact of COVID-19 on my career as both a working visual artist and events producer has been catastrophic,” said Chaffee for Chaffee representative Lindsay Sutton-Stephens.
“To be able to creatively produce content and help set a new precedent on how to be together and enjoy local talent as a community again is immeasurable. We are fortunate to live in a community that understands that creatives are at its core.”
“I moved here for the mountains, but I stayed here for the people and the music,” George Mossman said. “And one thing that I’ve been missing is getting to play with my friends and listen to live music and interact with audiences. Getting to play with my bands and shooting the videos for this fundraiser is like that perfect pair of flip-flops or a jacket that feels like it is a part of you – it’s just right, it’s like coming home. ”
For more information, email lindsaysuttonart@gmail.com or diesel.post@cityofsalida.com.
