Walden Chamber Music Society will present its second concert of the season at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Violinist Maria Schleuning, violist Barbara Sudweeks, cellist Hannah Thomas-Holland and pianist Jo Boatright will perform.
Boatright will present a 30-minute “Informance” at 2 p.m., when she will explain and demonstrate the music to be performed.
The following program information, provided in a press release, is excerpted from Walden’s annotator, Dr. Laurie Schulman.
The concert opens with “Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola” by Bohuslav Martinu (1890-1959), one of the most prolific composers of the 20th century.
The three movements of this piece take full advantage of the two string instruments. The viola strums like a guitar in the first, while the violin suggests irregular eastern European rhythms.
Modal harmonic language characterizes the second madrigal, tremolos and trills providing an eerie atmosphere. The third madrigal is dance-like and imitative, revealing Martinu’s Czech roots and providing a brilliant showcase for the two players.
“The Sonata for Violoncello and Piano Op. 119” by Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953) will follow. Composed in 1949, four years before Prokofiev’s death, this sonata was his last complete chamber composition. Like many of his late works, the sonata embraces clear diatonicism – it is in C Major – and a simple, folk-like lyricism through much of its duration.
The three movements follow broadly traditional lines, with an emphasis on rich cello sound rather than display for its own sake; however, the second and third movements are quite challenging for the cellist. Prokofiev’s inexhaustible supply of melody remains in full flower for the finale.
For the second half of the program, Walden will present the “Piano Quartet in E-flat major, Op.47” by Robert Schumann (1810-1857). In 1842, Schumann began his focus on chamber music. Intent in study of string quartets by Haydn and Mozart, he penned three quartets of his own (Op. 41), followed within months by a piano quintet (Op. 44), this piano quartet (Op. 47), and a work for piano trio (published later as Op. 88). The E-flat Piano Quartet is a lovely work, filled with characteristic Schumannesque gestures and a glorious fount of lush romantic melodies.
Tickets cost $18 for adult and are available at waldenchambermusic.org, at the SteamPlant box office and at the door. Free student tickets are available at the door.
For more information contact Dale Kettering at 719-398-1252 or visit waldenchambermusic.org.
