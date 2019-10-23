by Leadville Herald Staff
Halloween is around the bend, which means it’s time for Colorado Mountain College to host the Haunted Hills Races, presented by On Running, from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at CMC Leadville, 901 S. U.S. 24.
This year, college races, a mountain bike race and the infamous haunted house trail run all have new courses. A 6.66K features campus trails and single-track trails, and plenty of ghouls and goblins in the woods. There’ll be a 1-mile kid-friendly race plus plenty of candy and prizes, and the best costume gets a brand-new “treat” from Melanzana.
Students race for $10, nonstudents race for $20, and all proceeds benefit the CMC cross-country team.
For more information and to register, visit colomtn.me/HauntedHills2019.
Contact Darren Brungardt at 719-486-4296 or dbrungardt@coloradomtn.edu for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.