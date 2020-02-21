Canine lovers can indulge in a series of pup-related short films Feb. 29 at the Bow Wow Film Festival, with proceeds benefiting Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and films start at 7 p.m. at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the SteamPlant, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, Free the Monkey Consignment and the AVHS office in Buena Vista.
The festival is in its fifth year nationally, and this is the third time it has been shown in Salida.
Bow Wow is a traveling film festival that “celebrates, educates and inspires all things dog related through the art of short film.”
“This will be a great evening for animal lovers and film lovers alike, and all ages are welcome,” AVHS Outreach Manager Emy Luebbering said. “We’re so excited to partner with Salida SteamPlant again as they host this film festival to support Ark-Valley Humane Society.”
Some of the short films presented include “Paws & Wheels” by Say Mahalo, “Pip” by Southeastern Guide Dogs and “Vancouver: A Dogumentary” by Melissa Freidman.
Since 1991, AVHS has advocated for the welfare of all animals through compassion and care. With a live release rate of 98 percent, AVHS states its vision for the future is a safe and humane world for all companion animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.