Live in Salida long enough, and you learn the word “season” has several meanings. There’s tourist season and rafting season and mud season and ski season. Then there’s the fall music season.
When the streets become quiet, and longtime locals begin returning to the night, a lot of musical talent comes to the surface. These aren’t the big names that play for the tourists. They’re locals and trusted voices who play to help us get through winter (and fire).
Two groups are in Salida this weekend to kick off the quieter time of year.
RoadRunners return to town at 5:30 p.m. today at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
Based in Saguache County, RoadRunners are Michael Brill, Ed Johnson, Jack Barton, Rick Gorentz and Mike Croft.
Brill and Johnson combine for guitar and vocals. “Smiling Jack” Barton covers bass for the group and has gigged with names such as Chris Issak, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Gary P. Nunn. Gorentz plays keyboard and sings. Croft plays drums for the band.
The Rusty Lungs will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Named after the local bike trail, The Rusty Lungs are Tom McEnany on electric guitar, David von Lang on drums, Jared Bradford on acoustic guitar and banjo, Barry Blocker on acoustic guitar and keyboard and Gary Gibas on bass guitar.
The band mostly plays cover songs and focus on being a fun dance band.
The crowds are gone, the temperatures are falling, and a calmer music scene returns. It’s time for old acquaintances to reconnect and the fall music season to begin.
