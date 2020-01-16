Buena Vista – Dog lovers won’t want to miss the celebrated Bow Wow Film Fest today at the Surf Hotel’s Ivy Ballroom, 1012 Front Loop.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and films begin at 7 p.m.
The traveling film festival delivers a collection of the year’s best dog-themed short films that celebrate, educate and inspire all things canine.
In addition to entertainment, the film festival helps generate awareness and money for various animal welfare organizations. Since launching in 2015, it has raised more than $200,000 for these organizations.
Bow Wow Film Fest has appeared the last three years at Salida SteamPlant. This year is the festival’s first showing at the Surf Hotel.
“I have a rescued pup and am just nuts about her,” Susan Kelley, Bow Wow Film Fest founder, said. “I really wanted to celebrate the relationship we have with our critters and help out animal welfare organizations at the same time.”
The festival will include 17 films, each roughly 45 minutes long. The festival format, Kelley said, will be two films and then an intermission.
“Chaffee County will love ‘Paws & Wheels,’” she said. “It is a beautiful film about a fellow and his adventure buddy.”
“We’re excited to host the Bow Wow Film Festival on our new screen and projector,” Zach Mahone, Surf Hotel marketing director, said.
Guests can also enter the door raffle, Mahone said, to win a one-night stay at the Surf Hotel as well as two tickets for Campout for the Cause. All proceeds will benefit Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Tickets for the show are $10 and may be purchased at ivyballroom.com/upcoming-events/bow-wow-film-festival.
“Come on out,” Kelley said. “It really is a wonderful way to spend an evening.”
Can’t make it to this show? The Bow Wow Film Fest will return to Chaffee County at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at Salida SteamPlant. This event will also benefit AVHS.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
