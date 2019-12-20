“The Santaland Diaries,” a one-man comedy performance, will have two performances at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at the Salida SteamPlant theater, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Tickets are available for $12 at the SteamPlant box office or eventbrite.com.
The program stars Hunter Redmon and Sawyer Cliff, who will both play the show’s only character, Crumpet. They originally auditioned for the role in early November and have rehearsed consistently since then.
The performance discloses Crumpet’s various experiences working as an elf at Macy’s mega-department store in New York City.
“The Santaland Diaries” was originally an essay written by humorist David Sedaris. The piece was first publicly shown through Sedaris reading it on National Public Radio on Dec. 23, 1992. It was adapted for theater by director Joe Mantello in 1996.
Director and producer Michael Ricci said he decided to adapt this program because he thinks that, despite the script being more than 20 years old, many aspects seem relevant today. He bought the rights to modernize some outdated references and insults, but he said he actively tried to stick to the script as closely as possible.
He recommends the show for slightly mature audiences, specifically older than age 12.
Ricci said the set will be fairly minimal with the production only requiring a chair and Christmas tree as a background.
