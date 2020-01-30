Shh! Keep this news under your fedora. Word has it that ReMax Aspen Leaf Realty, Alpine Adventures Dogsledding and Climax Mine are secretly in kahoots to open a swanky new speakeasy at the old high school on Ninth Street. It’s going to be the bee’s knees.
Word on the street has it the joint will open about 6 p.m. Feb. 7. All swells and dolls should put on their glad rags and hoof it on over (or hop on the Senior Center’s jitney bus). Buy a ticket, knock three times, give the secret password and you’re in.
Sample hootch and have some simple grub too. Suffragettes, flappers, bootleggers and Gatsbys better be careful sippin’ that giggle juice though. Inside sources say a stool pigeon is lurking around Leadville snitching to the coppers and gumshoes.
Just in case of a raid, you might want to take some extra clams in the event you or your friends get arrested and need to spring out of the hoosegow. If you are still keen, get on the horn (719-486-1229) or visit bit.ly/ARoaringGoodTime for tickets and password.
About the event:
The National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum will host Spirits in the Shaft, a wine, beer and whiskey tasting event at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the museum, 120 W. Ninth St.
The event will explore the exuberant 1920s, primarily focusing on passage of the 18th (prohibition) and 19th (women’s right to vote) amendments. Tastings of wine, beer and whiskey, along with light hors d’oeuvres, will be available for sampling as guests move about all five floors of the museum.
The Unsinkable Molly Brown will describe her role in the national suffrage movement. Additionally, guests will be able to interact with artist Sarah Gjertson, who will be on site in her temporary exhibition, “Human Imprint: Women at Historic Colorado Mining Camps.”
Spirits in the Shaft is the museum’s annual winter fundraiser, and proceeds from the event allow it to provide significantly discounted rates for school field trips, to give youth groups such as Boy Scouts of America free admission to work on relevant merit badges, to offer low-cost or free cultural events and educational programming, to preserve important artifacts that catalog regional and national historical significance of miners and to remain open year-round.
