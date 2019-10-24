A free creative dance workshop, presented by Saz Dance Theatre with the aid of a William Boddy Passion to Learn Scholarship, will take place from noon to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Hi Steppin’ Studio, 934 E. U.S. 50, Unit B.
The workshop is for adults, teens and artists of any discipline and anyone interested in exploring expression, communication and creativity through movement.
“Purpose of this workshop is to learn skills and to bring people together in a co-creative project,” said Barbara Baker of Saz Dance Theatre. “You are more creative than you know.”
The simple improvisation process is a fun way to learn to be spontaneous and to create in the moment, Baker said. Visual art will also be used for creation of a group dance piece.
Space is limited so preregistration is required. Call 719-221-4583 or visit salidasazdance.webs.com.
