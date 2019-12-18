by Mountain Mail Staff
The 2019 edition of Downstate Story, a Peoria, Illinois, online literary magazine for fiction, contains 10 new short stories by Midwestern writers, among them Arlene Shovald of Salida and formerly of Iron River, Michigan.
The magazine is available free at downstatestory.com.
Downstate Story Inc., an Illinois nonprofit corporation, aims to present original fiction by Illinois writers and writers with ties to Illinois and the Midwest as a quality alternative to today’s mass-market publishing. For the online edition, readers are asked for donations to help defray publishing costs. All writers are paid for their work.
Downstate Story’s Facebook page is Facebook.com/downstatestory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.