The Surf Hotel is installing an ultra-high-definition 4K theater projector and screen and, through the South Main Arts & Parks Foundation, will offer weekly films in the Ivy Ballroom and monthly film festival collaborations.
Since Buena Vista does not currently have a movie theater, this will be a great asset for the town both for entertainment and as a resource for community organizations wishing to do screenings, Jed Selby, Surf Hotel and South Main developer, said.
Moviegoers are encouraged to take their own comfortable chairs and/or bean bags, etc., if they would like. Otherwise, seating will be provided on folding chairs.
The first film to be shown will be Match Stick Productions’ “Return to Send’er” Nov. 9, with all proceeds benefiting the BV Adaptive Ski program.
Weekly family film screenings will follow each Wednesday. Tickets for Family Movie Night will cost $5, and kids younger than 6 will be admitted free. All family films will be less than a year old and will be shown in 4K. Discounted season passes will also be available.
In addition to weekly family films, the South Main Arts & Parks Foundation will launch a monthly film festival collaboration series called Riverside Stories.
Kickoff to Riverside Stories will be Nov. 15, with films from Mountainfilm Festival of Telluride. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Central Colorado Conservancy.
Tickets for other Riverside Stories will be $10, and all proceeds benefit South Main Arts & Parks Foundation (unless otherwise stated), which will be reinvested into other community events.
Selby, creator of the South Main Arts & Parks Foundation, said, “We recognized there was a need for a theater in town, and at the same time we wanted to create a family-friendly entertainment option for the community. We are super excited for the screen and projector and look forward to hosting a number of events this winter to bring people together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.