Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Monday for three performances of “Salida’s Next Last Waltz” on Nov. 27 and 29 in Salida and Nov. 30 in Buena Vista.
The concert features 32 local musicians in a theatrical re-creation of The Band’s historic 1976 farewell concert, originally performed at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, California.
The inaugural “Salida’s Last Waltz” was performed in 2017 at Salida SteamPlant, and after two years of sold-out performances, a third night has been added this year in Buena Vista, according to a press release.
Concert organizers said past performances sold out in as little as two hours.
This year’s concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27 and 8:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop in Buena Vista.
Tickets cost $30 in advance, $35 the day of the show and are available at SalidaSteamPlant.com and Ivyballroom.com.
Performers this year are: George A. Mossman, Trevor “Bones” Davis, Chris Nasca, Stew Pappenfort, Aaron Robbins, Kerry Walsh, Ernie Hatfield, Shawn Waggoner, Chris Hudson, Tami Sheppard, Duke Sheppard, Andrea Coen, Matthew Coen, Peter Mossman, Cary Nall, T.J. Hittle, Deke Rushton, Jimmy Luchetta, Oso, André Wilkins, Mark Hanson, Bonnie Culpepper, Mont Brown, Alex Johnstone, Ruth Hein, Mark Minor, Brother Rob, Cary Hallet, Andrea Mossman, Krista Jarvis and Lindsay Sutton-Stephens.
