The River City Nomads, a Salida poetry group, will be the featured poets at Poetry Live at the Paquette at 7 p.m. Sunday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The poetry troupe presents performances that are powerful, poignant and often hilarious, according to a press release.
Together since 2004, the poets are Laurie James, Lynda La Rocca, Lawton Eddy, Craig Nielson and Peter Anderson. This will be their third appearance at Poetry Live at the Paquette.
The evening will open with the Local Poet Showcase, featuring Salidan Jean Hanfelt, who was recently featured in The Mountain Mail as the “sock lady.” Hanfelt is also known for her art, photography and poetry, as well as her volunteer work for several community organizations.
An open mike segment will feature a round robin format, with poets asked to read one poem per turn. Sign-ups will start at 6:45 p.m.
The poetry event, the final one of the year, is free and open to the public.
More information is available from the SteamPlant at 719-530-0933 or Barbara Ford at 719-539-2626.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.