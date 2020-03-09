Shawn Waggoner & The Tumblyweeds will perform at a musical fundraiser in support of The Grainery Ministries, Salida’s food bank, from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Salida SteamPlant theater, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Representatives from The Grainery will be present to collect canned goods and cash donations and educate the public about its services and mission, a press release stated.
The evening will feature original Americana music. Local musician Bonnie Culpepper will open, and The Tumblyweeds will welcome special guest Jenny Hill, formerly of Free the Honey.
Tickets cost $10 at the SteamPlant, and a portion of ticket sales will go to The Grainery.
