The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series will present a lecture by Dr. Bruce Epperly, pastor and teacher at South Congregational Church of Christ in Centerville, Massachusetts, via Zoom video conference at 7 p.m. April 17.
For information on participating in the lecture via Zoom, visit collegiatepeaksforum.org for an invitation and password.
Participants new to Zoom should connect using the link on the Collegiate Peaks Forum Series page ahead of time.
Those who have not used Zoom before will need to download the Zoom software. While not difficult, it is best to try the link prior to the lecture to make sure the connections are smooth, a press release stated.
As with Collegiate Peaks Forum Series physical lectures, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the lecture.
Epperly will speak on “Spirituality in a Time of Pandemic.”
Epperly is a pastor, professor and author of more than 50 books, including the recently published “Faith in a Time of Pandemic” and “God Online: A Mystic’s Guide to the Internet,” as well as “Become Fire: Guideposts for Interspiritual Pilgrims” and “The Mystic in You: Discovering a God-filled World.”
For more information about the series, visit collegiatepeaksforum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.