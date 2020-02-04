Marybeth Anderson will present a program on “Give Yourself the Right to Play” at a meeting of Heart of Colorado FiberArts Guild Friday at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. in Buena Vista.
Coffee will be served at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
Anderson is a retired art teacher, artist, reader and traveler. She said in a press release that she has long been interested in play, creativity and passion as related to art.
Play is not only pleasurable, she said, but it also energizes and enlivens us. It eases burdens, renews optimism and opens people to new possibilities and connections, which is necessary in the workplace as well as in the art studio.
Participants are asked to take a ballpoint, gel pen or a very skinny black marker, a pencil, small paper cutting scissors, a glue stick and two or three magazines with lots of colorful photos (fashion, National Geographic, etc.).
The group will be “playing for the sheer delight and silliness of it,” Anderson said.
