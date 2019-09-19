“Focus On Salida,” a pocket-sized guide to the city, was so successful after its original printing 18 months ago that it is now in its second printing.
“We heard from many readers that the book was a convenient summary of Salida’s rich history,” author Wallace Ewing said. “Some even used it as a guide for a historical walking tour of the town. Ordering a second printing was as unexpected as it was exciting. We’re glad it is available once again to everyone.”
The book is illustrated with photography by James Barnett. Ewing, who lives in Grand Haven, Michigan, and is a part-time Saida resident, met Barnett while hiking in the local area.
“I was impressed with his photography and told him about my idea of writing a guide to Salida,” Ewing said. “Both Jim and I were elated that people responded positively to ‘Focus On Salida.’”
Ewing is a forensic historian and a genealogist and writes about history. In writing the book he consulted with local historians.
The book sells for $16.95 and is available at the Salida Museum, The Hodgepodge and the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center.
