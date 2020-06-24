KHEN 106.9 FM, “Free Range Radio,” is the community radio station for the Upper Arkansas Valley. This week’s local programming includes:
Thursday
- 8-9 a.m. – “Sunny Side Up” live with Rick White.
- 10 a.m.-noon – “Alternative Country” live with Dan Weis.
- 3-4 p.m. – “Home Sweet Salida” with Megan Lombardo.
- 5-6 p.m. – “Poets & Minstrels” live with Barbara Ford.
- 8-10 p.m. – “Green Eggs & Dan” live with Dan Weis.
Friday
- 10-11 a.m. – “Mining Insights” (encore) with Clay Sanders.
- 11 a.m.-noon – “Chaffee Housing Report” (encore) with Ken Matthews and John Pray.
- 1-2 p.m. – “Salida Now” with Chuck Rose and Tom Westrup.
- 5-7 p.m. – “Rocky Mountain Live” with GP3.
- 7-9 p.m. – “Radio Roller-Coaster” live with Zakk Beyers.
Saturday
- 3-5 p.m. – “Soundtrack Session” live with Erin.
- 7-10 p.m. – “Fast Forward Rewind” live with Adam Caimi.
Sunday
- 9:30-10 a.m. – “On the Rails” (encore) with Forrest Whitman.
- 1-1:30 p.m. –”A Time to Grow” (encore) with Guidestone staff.
- 2-2:30 p.m. – “Pursuing Personal Peace” with Margaret Rush and Baxter Pharr.
- 2:30-3 p.m. – “Good 4U Wellness” with health coach Alicia McLeod and Eric.
- 3-4 p.m. – “Storytime Radio” with Vander Ritchie.
- 8-10 p.m. – “Mixed Bag” live with Pete Watson.
Monday
- 8-9 a.m. – “Sunny Side Up” live with Wesley Schuchman.
- 9-10 a.m. – “Lively Up Salida” with Wesley Schuchman.
- 1-1:30 p.m. – “A Time to Grow” with Guidestone staff.
- 4-6 p.m. – “Bacon Lubbock and Tomato Sandwich” live with Rick White.
- 6-7 p.m. – “Salida Now” (encore) with Chuck Rose and Tom Westrup.
- 7-9 p.m. – “Free Range Love” live with Deidre Wilda.
Tuesday
- 9-11 a.m. – “Crossing Borders” live with Slim Wolfe or “What Country?” with Phil.
- 1-1:30 p.m. – “Salida Yard & Garden” with Kurt Jones.
- 1:30-2 p.m. – “Good 4U Wellness” with health coach Alicia McLeod and Eric.
- 2-2:30 p.m. – “Chaffee Housing Report” with Ken Matthews and John Pray.
- 5-6 p.m. – “Poetry & Stories” live with Brian Rill.
Wednesday
- 8-9 a.m. – “Sunny Side Up” live with Dustin Tidwell.
- 9-10 a.m. – “Art Matters” live with Dustin Tidwell and/or Naters.
- 11-11:30 a.m. – “On the Rails” with Forrest Whitman.
- 1-2 p.m. – “DJ Duckie Doug” with Doug Mendelson.
- 4-5 p.m. – “The Kids Are Alright” with Rick Matiya.
- 5-5:30 p.m. – “Weather or Not” live with Redneck Ed and Wolfman Dave.
- 7-8 p.m. – “Big Wooly Music” live with Lisa Ledwith.
