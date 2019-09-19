The Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. in Saguache, will host the Red Thread Playback Theatre Company from the Front Range for a performance at 7 p.m. Saturday and a workshop from 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Red Thread Playback Theatre performs a type of improvisation in which audience members tell stories or relate a moment from their lives and then watch the actors and musicians enact it on stage. The stories can be amusing, moving, momentous or ordinary, according to a press release.
“Playback theater” was developed several decades ago by teacher and actor Jonathan Fox. In addition to entertainment, it has been used for community and team building and social justice. Learn more at redthreadplayback.com.
Tickets for the Saturday performance cost $10 at the door.
The Sunday workshop, at which participants can learn how to perform playback theater, is limited to 15 people ages 15 and older. Preregister for $30 by emailing Heidi Wong at info@historicutetheatre.com or calling 719-427-1080.
Other upcoming activities at the Historic Ute Theatre include a celebration of Jim Henson’s birthday at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a showing of “Labyrinth,” a 1986 musical fantasy film directed by Henson, executive produced by George Lucas and starring David Bowie. Most of the film’s significant characters are played by puppets produced by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.
Tickets cost $7 at the door. Anyone wearing white spandex pants will get in free.
The Ute will present a performance by Colorado folk/Americana band the River Arkansas at 8 p.m. Sept. 27.
For more information about events at the Ute, visit historicutetheatre.com, email info@historicutetheatre.com or call 719-427-1080.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.