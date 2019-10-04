Walden Chamber Music Society will present “Curtis to Colorado,” featuring pianist Janice Carissa, at 7 p.m. Friday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Carissa will perform works of Bach, Mozart, Mendelssohn, Brahms and Liszt, according to a press release.
A native of Indonesia, Carissa entered the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia in 2013 and studied with Gary Graffman and Robert McDonald. All students at Curtis receive merit-based, full-tuition scholarships.
A recipient of numerous awards and honors, Carissa is a Young Scholar of Lang Lang’s International Music Foundation and the runner-up winner of the 2014 American Academy of Conducting at Aspen Music Festival and School.
In 2018, Janice attended Ravinia’s Steans Music Institute where she premiered Timo Andre’s Piano Trio. She performs this trio in a 2019 tour with Miriam Fried and colleagues of Ravinia.
Recent career highlights include her solo debut with the New York’s Grammy award-winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and a recital tour to New Mexico, Arizona, California and New York. She has performed with numerous orchestras, including the Philadelphia Orchestra.
The Curtis Institute of Music aims to educate and train exceptionally gifted young musicians. It accepts 4 percent of applicants each year on average.
With a small student body of about 175, Curtis has a “learn by doing” philosophy in which students perform more than 200 orchestra, opera, solo and chamber music offerings each year in communities.
The local concert is underwritten by Collegiate Peaks Bank and the HHSB Family Foundation.
Collegiate Peaks Bank is sponsoring tickets for students ages 5-18. Contact Dale Kettering at 719-398-1252 to reserve a student ticket. Student tickets must be presented by 6:45 p.m. the evening of the concert, or the ticket will be invalid.
Concert tickets for adults are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Nonstudent tickets are available at waldenchambermusic.org and at the SteamPlant box office. All tickets purchased online and reserved student tickets will be available for Will Call pickup on the evening of the performance.
For more information, contact Kettering at 719-398-1252 or visit waldenchambermusic.org.
