Due to recent Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S., The National Arts Drive, an event inviting artists to showcase their work, originally planned for Saturday, has been postponed until June 20.
The event was postponed “to yield to the bigger purpose and conversation our nation (and the world) needs to be having at this time,” RAW Artists, the organization behind the event, said in an official statement.
