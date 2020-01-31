Salida Aspen Concerts announced it will offer up to 10 grants of $200 each to teachers who give private music lessons to pupils in kindergarten through 12th grade living within Salida, Buena Vista, Cotopaxi or Custer County school districts.
Applications will be accepted from Saturday through Feb. 15.
According to a press release, the grants are to be used at the music teacher’s discretion for one or more of the following:
- To purchase music or supplies to be given to the teacher’s music students.
- To reduce cost of music lessons for one or more music students taking lessons from the teacher. The group suggests that students pay at least a minimal amount of the cost so they and their parents will be invested, but this is left to the teacher’s discretion.
- To provide extra lessons or tutoring for music students who are entering competitions or have upcoming performances.
- To provide enriching musical experiences and activities (for example, opportunities to attend concerts or music workshops) in the student’s medium (instrument or voice).
- To assist in upkeep of an instrument (cleaning, tuning, repair, etc.).
Salida Aspen Concerts officials said they hope providing extra funds to teachers will encourage more students to pursue music lessons.
For an application and additional information, visit salidaaspenconcerts.org.
