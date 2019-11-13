Colorado Mountain College in Leadville is celebrating the centennial of the passage of women’s suffrage in Colorado.
The college will celebrate women in film throughout November in the International Film Series, at 6 p.m. Fridays in the Climax Building KW Room.
The film series costs $10. Community members can register online at coloradomtn.edu/community-education/classes/ or call Kelli McCall for more information at 719-486-4207.
Upcoming films are:
Nov. 15 – “The Punk Singer” (2003) is a documentary about the feminist and punk singer Kathleen Hanna. She was a central figure in the riot grrrl movement. Hanna wanted the story of punk to be told from the female perspective, and that is what this film does.
Nov. 22 – “Maiden” (2018) is the story of Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, who becomes the skipper of the first-ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World sailing race in 1989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.