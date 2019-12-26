The Ivy Ballroom and The Lariat in Buena Vista will team up this New Year’s Eve, hosting back-to-back performances by local bands.
The night kicks off with Rapidgrass at the Ivy Ballroom from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop in Buena Vista’s South Main neighborhood, with percussionist Wally Ingram as a special guest.
Then, make your way up Main Street responsibly for an even higher-energy show from local legend Leadville Cherokee, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
With roots in the Arkansas Valley stretching back to 2008, when the group formed as Colorado Mountain College students in Leadville, the band has recently reformed as a four-piece that guitarist Mark Niernberger said represents the band at its most cohesive.
Although the band’s members – Niernberger, singer, guitarist and fiddle-player Pete Albrecht, bassist Brian Carter and drummer Vilous Fox – now live across the state and into Kansas, they’re still bound together by the band and by a love of this valley, which is the subject of many of Albrecht’s songs.
“We’ll never write a love song,” Albrecht said.
Instead, they opt for songs that increase the energetic momentum of their funk-meets-rock sound and resonate with local crowds.
“Local crowds are the best,” Albrecht said.
Playing again as a foursome of old friends who learned to make music together at college, Niernberger said the band’s sold-out show at The Lariat in June was one of the best they’ve ever played.
Of course, the Lariat and the Arkansas Valley music scene is far different in 2019 than it was in 2009, when the band brought their own PAs to venues like the Scarlet in Leadville, as well as The Lariat under its previous management in BV, and hoped they could make it through a set without their equipment being short-circuited by too much spilled beer.
There was no stage to speak of at The Lariat, and Albrecht recalls insulating the band from the crowd with a semicircle of chairs.
While today bands from across the country are booked to come to Buena Vista, Niernberger said Leadville Cherokee had to fill a void of music in the area by force, trying to convince bar owners that they should have live music.
Rapidgrass, too, is a band with roots all around Colorado, which has come to settle in the Arkansas Valley even as its international reputation grows with residencies in Chamonix, France, and a standing invitation to perform at Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks festival.
This year, the quartet added bassist Charlie Parker Mertens to the fold, diversifying its high-speed western swing bluegrass sound with Mertens’s jazz fusion background.
Fiddle player Coleman Smith said Mertens “has supercharged the energy in Rapidgrass.”
“Nothing drives more than Charlie Parker Mertens on the upright bass,” he said.
Tickets are $25 for each New Year’s Eve show or $40 for both. Buy tickets at bit.ly/2Nu1IbO.
