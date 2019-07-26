London native Rupert Wates plays A Church, 419 D St. in Salida, in a BYOB concert at 7 p.m. today.
A singer/songwriter since the late 1990s, Wate is the winner of more than 40 songwriting and performing awards. His songs are regularly recorded by others, with more than 20 musicians including his songs on albums per year.
With nine solo albums, Wate’s music is best described as eclectic, flowing between melodic art/folk sounds to jazz, with a bit of vaudeville thrown in. Wates plays about 120 live shows each year in the United States, Canada and Europe.
After studying at Oxford, one of Wates first jobs required him to write music in multiple styles and genres for a variety of musicians. As a result, he developed the ability to ease among varying sounds both as a writer and performing.
In 2001, Wates moved to Paris and played with a quartet. In 2006, he relocated to the United States. Today, he splits time between Colorado and New York City.
One of Wates’ most heralded albums is the 2010 release, “Joe’s Café.” With 15 original songs based on true stories, Wates chronicles America through two world wars, the Depression, Vietnam and the civil rights era to today.
Tickets for Rupert Wates are $12 in advance, $15 at the door, and may be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/4293471. Guests are welcome to take their own alcohol.
