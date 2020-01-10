Salida Circus will conduct auditions for its spring show, scheduled for May 16 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26 at Salida Sign Factory, 932 U.S. 50.
The circus is seeking children ages 7 and older and adults of all ages, according to a press release.
Auditionees should be prepared to demonstrate skills in circus, dance, clowning, acting or singing. Performing experience is preferred but not required.
Performers must be available for evening rehearsals from mid-March through May 16.
To sign up for an audition, email jennsalidacircus@gmail.com with a preferred date and time. The circus will confirm the audition time.
