Two Salida Sings choral groups, The Noteables and You’ve Got Male, will kick off the holiday season this weekend with a series of new takes on old tunes.
The women’s and men’s choruses will perform a trio of shows entitled “Good News, Great Joy!” from Friday to Sunday. The initial performance will be at 7:30 p.m. today at ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road in Buena Vista. Two Salida performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Grace Church, 1320 D St., and 3 p.m. Sunday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Director Linda Taylor said she intentionally opted for unique interpretations of classical arrangements.
“I picked different arrangements from what you would typically hear in shopping centers,” Taylor said. “I chose arrangements that specifically had rhythms different from the original as well as lullabies and poems put to music. I wanted to create a versatile, eclectic program.”
Both choruses will open the show with “White Is in the Winter Night” before having The Noteables begin their set featuring a gospel song and an Italian lullaby.
You’ve Got Male will then take over with a jazzier version of “Christmas Is Coming” as well as a comedic Christmas carol. The two choruses will then regroup for a series of more recognizable Christmas tunes, ending the concert with a joyful, celebratory closer.
Salida Sings is a nonprofit group and does not have any sponsors. Donations are its primary source of income. A $10 donation is suggested at the door to cover publicity, music costs and a scholarship fund that will go to other nonprofit performing arts groups, such as Calliope.
The arrangements will include instrumentalists Oso Blanco on percussion and Kate Chiras on electric bass, both of whom have been involved with the program for three years. Flutist and piccoloist Brenda Covert will perform as a guest. There will also be a rotating house of piano players.
The Noteables women’s chorus formed in 1987 with Taylor taking over in 2008. The membership ranges anywhere from 25 to 35 vocalists at a time. The male counterpart, You’ve Got Male, formed in 2010 with a current size of 15 members. Both groups are entirely open to the public.
Given that performances are Christmas themed, audience members can expect the women of The Noteables to wear festive colored tops and scarves, while the men of You’ve Got Male will don vests and bowties.
With this show, Taylor said she wants to create an experience for everyone, not just those who celebrate Christmas.
“This series is an opportunity to come together to hear uplifting music,” Taylor said. “I want people to hear music that will inspire and strengthen the community to come together.”
More information about the performances and the organization can be found at SalidaSings.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.