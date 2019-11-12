In only about two weeks, Lindsay Sutton-Stephens took roughly 18 windows salvaged from around Salida and turned them into “Drunkard’s Dream.”
“It’s art with a little bit of levity,” she said. “I want people to look at it and smile.”
The glass paintings, which she calls “contemporary folk art” because they don’t follow a lot of conventional rules, feature brightly colored guitars, pianos, drums, funky characters and more.
“About 20 years ago I started painting on glass,” Sutton-Stephens said. “I decided to start playing with it. I love color – the brighter the better, and in my mind the medium was always meant to be for me.”
All of the pieces for “Drunkard’s Dream” were made in celebration of “Salida’s Last Waltz,” a theatrical reproduction of The Band’s farewell concert, “The Last Waltz.”
“Salida’s Last Waltz,” now in its third year, features 30 local musicians. Its two shows at the SteamPlant on Nov. 27 and 29 sold out in about 10 minutes. Sutton-Stephens is one of the show’s co-producers.
“I wanted to do paintings for the show to go along with it,” she said, adding that it was “nice to really concentrate on something. This was a fun one.”
Song lyrics and poems from “The Last Waltz” are also featured in many of the paintings.
The art show, which is being displayed in the SteamPlant’s Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave., had its opening reception Friday.
“It went really well,” she said. “I sold a lot of pieces.”
She said Bruce Hayes and Bonnie Culpepper showed up unexpectedly and played music at the reception. Both musicians will be in “Salida’s Last Waltz.”
People can see all of the paintings for the rest of the month. The paintings will be on display in the Paquette Gallery through Dec. 2.
“The space is great,” she said. “I’m happy to have them there.”
