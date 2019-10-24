It’s time for KHEN community radio’s annual Halloween Bash, and for a truly spooky fundraiser, the 2019 bash will be the station’s 13th annual.
The bash, which includes a costume contest, prizes and live music, will take place from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
First prize for the costume contest will be a season ski pass to Monarch Mountain, according to khen.org. For KHEN members present, there will be a drawing for two backstage tickets for “The Next Last Waltz.”
Salida band Fembot will play classic rock.
“Colorado’s premier classic rock cover band performs songs by leading women in rock such as Pat Benatar, Joan Jett, Heart and Fleetwood Mac,” the Fembot Facebook page states.
Tickets cost $15 at the door, and doors open at 5:30 p.m.
However, other options are available for getting in free, according to the KHEN website.
Admission is free for those who become a new KHEN member for $7.50 a month or increase an existing membership by $5. Membership forms can be filled out at khen.org.
The bash is presented in partnership with Salida SteamPlant.
For more information about the station and the bash, visit khen.org or call 719-539-1069.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.