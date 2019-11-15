The Noteables and You’ve Got Male women’s and men’s choruses will present their winter concert series, “Good News, Great Joy,” Dec. 6-8 in Salida and Buena Vista.
The concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road, Buena Vista; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Grace Church, 1320 D St., Salida; and 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Under the direction of Linda Taylor, the choruses will perform a variety of holiday music, including unusual arrangements of familiar carols, winter ballads, songs of peace and hope and sacred selections, a press release stated.
The two choruses will welcome the Christmas season with a Renaissance processional, “White Is in the Winter Night.” The Noteables will continue with a madrigal, “Throw Open the Shutters,” a gospel, “Good News, Great Joy!” and the Italian lullaby “Dormi, Dormi, O Bel Bambin.”
You’ve Got Male will perform “Good King Wenceslas,” “Christmas Is Coming” and the humorous “Please Don’t Sing Another Fa La La.”
The two choruses will join together to sing “One Small Lamb” followed by “Angels We Have Heard on High.” “Upon a Starry Night,” incorporating “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” celebrates Jesus’ birth. Other songs are “Glow” and “Shout! Sing Hallelujah!”
Drummer and percussionist Oso Blanco will accompany the choruses. Guest musicians include Brenda Covert on flute and Kate Chiras on electric bass.
Suggested donation is $10 to help pay for the cost of music, publicity and the groups’ scholarship fund.
For more information, call Taylor at 719-539-2428 or visit salidasings.org.
