Classical pianist Larry Porter will prepare Salidans for Valentine’s Day with his solo St. Valentine’s Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at A Church, 419 D St.
The best way to buy tickets is at the door the day of the performance. Admission costs $5.
The set list includes Tocatta in D minor by Johann Sebastian Bach, “Moonlight Sonata” by Ludwig van Beethoven and “Funerailles” by Franz Liszt. All songs will be performed on a historic 1897 semiconcert grand piano.
Porter said the set list contains “heavy classical music” as a metaphor for how deeply people can feel for someone or something and how that feeling can be torn away through death or divorce. Through his music, he wants to focus on the deeper emotions love can have.
He moved to Salida five months ago. He said he was familiar with the area because he traveled through town frequently when he used to live in Evergreen. He also has another home in Abiquiú, New Mexico.
Porter has been involved with performance and technical aspects of piano for more than 30 years. He received a bachelor’s degree from University of Arkansas and a master’s degree from Northern Arizona University, both in piano performance. He also has doctoral studies from Arizona State University and the University of North Texas.
In addition to classical piano, he is a jazz pianist and organist. He taught piano at Antioch College and worked as an adjunct professor at Texas Christian University. He is also president and founder of International Piano Institute of Santa Fe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.