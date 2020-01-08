by Arlene Shovald
Special to The Mail
Award-winning, limited-edition photographs by Joe Beakey of Poncha Springs are being shown at Coldwell Banker Collegiate Peaks Realty, 139 W. First St., and a reception for the artist is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17.
A Colorado native, Beakey is a graduate of Salida High School and is retired from the U.S. Air Force.
“I began photography about 12 years ago as a hobby, and after meeting my soulmate, artist Judy Sprague, she encouraged me to have some printed and framed and then convinced me to enter art shows,” Beakey said. “The rest is history.”
His photography has been juried into numerous national shows, among them Estes Park Lines into Shapes, Art Association of Northern Colorado and the Western Spirit Art Show and Sale in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Working with both black and white and color, he strives to do something unique with his subjects. All his photos are printed using the highest quality archival paper, canvas and inks and are professionally framed or gallery wrapped.
“All my photos are limited editions of 10, with no second editions, thus making them more valuable to the buyer,” Beakey said.
Everyone is invited to stop by for the artist reception to meet the artist and enjoy complimentary food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.