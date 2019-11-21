I first met Steve Chapman earlier this year when he helped move a Mountain Mail employee to her new home in Buena Vista.
I admit I was curious to meet the audacious newcomer who was offering historical walking tours in my hometown. Salida has such a rich history in mining and railroading.
Working at the paper for 10 years, I had met and worked with some of our best local historians and have since married a walking encyclopedia of Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad history. What more could he possibly offer?
History was never discussed that day, but Steve’s outgoing personality and excellent organizational and packing skills helped make a long day of moving relatively painless. Note to the author of the new book “Blood, Booze and Whores”: If the tour and writing gig gets old, you have a bright future in the moving industry.
But I digress. We took a walking tour this summer and even though much of the history was familiar, I was pleasantly surprised by some of the information offered and was glad to have a few stories that had passed down through my family validated. In short, the tour was a lot of fun.
I was excited when I was given Chapman’s new book, “Blood, Booze and Whores,” to read. Much of the information has been gleaned from the archives of The Mountain Mail and presented through a fictional character’s journal.
Stories are told by “Salida Sam,” and although I will admit that reading the first couple of chapters through this character’s voice was a little distracting, eventually the rhythm of the narrative kicked in and the interesting tidbits and stories offered grabbed my full attention.
This is not your typical history book, which makes it perfect for a wide variety of readers. Hardcore historians will find plenty of well-documented facts, including an extensive section in the back of the book titled “Key Dates in Salida History.” For people like myself who yawn at the mere mention of a dry, boring historical read, the journal style of this book will keep you engaged. I read it in one night, couldn’t put it down.
The title is a little racier than the content, but some language-sensitive readers may struggle with some of the vernacular. Although the “voice” is intended to represent the rough and tumble, most likely poorly educated character, it does, at times, seem a little gratuitous. I write this not to discourage anyone from reading this little gem, but as a mild warning should you want to give it as a gift to a grandparent or middle schooler.
And let me be clear, I think this book would make an excellent Christmas gift for anyone living in Salida.
Chapman will be reading from, selling and autographing his books at 4 p.m. today at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120 in Poncha Springs. A portion of sales today will benefit Central Colorado Humanists.
