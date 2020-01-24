Student artists who want to participate in the Asia Fest Art Show must submit their work by Jan. 31 at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St.
Salida Creativity Lab is collaborating with the arcade to organize the inaugural show. Submissions should be turned in to Tina Gramann, Creativity Lab founder and artistic director, or Scotty Hughes, arcade owner.
The show’s theme is “Asia,” and submitted artwork should be inspired by Asian landscapes, architecture, native animals, festivals, food, dragons or anime/manga fan art. Submissions can come in any medium, although all artwork must be family friendly.
All submitted artwork will be featured in the arcade Feb. 2-9. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three submissions in each age group after the dragon parade Feb. 8 at Riverside Park.
Entries will be divided into four age brackets: kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grades, sixth through eighth grades and ninth through 12th grades. Community members will act as guest judges.
Maximum dimensions for submissions are 16 by 20 inches. Artist’s name, age, grade and parent/guardian contact information must be clearly written on a piece of paper and attached to the piece.
Submitted art can be picked up from the arcade the week of Feb. 10. Work not picked up by Feb. 15 will be donated or repurposed. Entries can be made at home or at Asia Fest art workshops.
Gramann is hosting Asian-inspired art workshops at Salida Boys & Girls Club throughout January. She will teach Haiku and origami from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
The art show is part of the fourth annual Asia Fest. This year, Asia Fest has expanded beyond its usual dragon parade to offer several other events, all at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Events include a screening of “The Farewell” at 7 p.m. Saturday; a free performance by Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage Center’s Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe at 2 p.m. Feb. 8; and an adult evening party with food from Little Cambodia and a DJ at 6 p.m. Feb. 8.
Children and teens can join the community dragon parade by attending free dragon-making workshops from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29, 31 and Feb. 7 at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St. Parade participants will meet at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at Alpine Park. The parade will start at approximately 2:15 p.m. and end at Riverside Park.
Gramann said culturally foreign events like Asia Fest are essential to encouraging students to learn about other cultures.
“It is important to celebrate and promote cultural diversity in a rural town, especially in regions that may not be as culturally diverse,” Gramann said. “I want to provide an opportunity for community, especially our students, to learn about other cultures, and that when we learn about our differences we also learn how we are the same. “
Gramann said she wanted to thank High Country Bank, Kaleidoscope Toys and The Mountain Mail for sponsoring the festival.
Updates for the show and festival can be found on Salida Creativity Lab’s Facebook page.
