High Steppin’ Studio, 947 Jones Ave., will offer a modern dance class from 5-6:30 p.m. Fridays, starting today.
For more information contact Ann-Marie at 719-626-1061 or amdance@charter.net.
High Steppin’ Studio, 947 Jones Ave., will offer a modern dance class from 5-6:30 p.m. Fridays, starting today.
For more information contact Ann-Marie at 719-626-1061 or amdance@charter.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.