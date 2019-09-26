Denver fiber and mixed media artist Deb Rosenbaum will present a program on art dolls at a Heart of Colorado FiberArts Guild meeting Oct. 4 at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista.
The meeting will begin with socializing and coffee at 9:30 a.m. followed by the program at 10 a.m.
Rosenbaum will describe the process of making her art dolls and the techniques involved, according to a press release.
She has been making figures and dolls from a variety of materials for 18 years after making a birthday doll for a niece.
Rosenbaum has been a working artist for more than 40 years and recently retired as visual arts director at the Denver School of the Arts. She teaches evening classes at the Denver School of Arts and the Art Students League of Denver.
The guild accepts fiber artists in all media, including weavers, spinners, seamstresses, quilters, knitters, felters, embroiderers, crocheters, beaders and contemporary fiber artists in mixed media.
Guests are welcome, and those who join pay annual dues of $35.
The guild meets monthly except for July and August, with meetings alternating between the Congregational Church in Buena Vista and Methodist Church in Salida.
For more information about the group and scheduled programs, visit heartofcoloradofiberartsguild.org/.
