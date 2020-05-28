Members of Denver psychedelic rock band Shwarma said they are relieved to finally drop their conceptual second full-length album, “Emily’s Aparments” Tuesday after two years of work.
The band is made up of Jackson Kaufman on guitar and vocals, Pieter Montoulieu on guitar and vocals, Kevin Gy Schultz on bass, Steven Sanchez on drums and vocals and Dalton Groves on keys.
Kaufman said Montoulieu had the idea to create a concept album based on a rundown motel band members pass by on Sheridan Boulevard and First Avenue in Lakewood. Every song represents a different character’s experience renting a room.
They decided to use the motel as a point of reference because they thought that it would make for a cool concept with a lot of creative potential.
“Although most of what happens in those rough motels is very dark and depressing, it’s real,” Kaufman said. “I guess we’re just kinda attracted to that kind of s**t.”
The album art features paintings by Richard Ingersoll, who drew inspiration from the characters and themes of each song to create the cover’s “psychedelic imagery.”
As for the music, the band wanted to experiment with several styles, including progressive rock, soul, groove, grunge, psychedelic, brutal, punk and reggae, so no two songs would sound the same. They recorded much of the album in Montoulieu’s basement studio. They wrote and recorded their ideas on the computer as soon as they popped into their heads.
The song “Jankfest” describes a character playing at a “gnarly and dysfunctional music festival” in “Emily’s Aparments’” parking lot.
The song “Get a Job” is from the perspective of a vulnerable teen who leaves their house and is initially welcomed into the complex’s seemingly comfortable world, but faces the costs of their carefree lifestyle.
“Immigrant Song” is a bossa nova-influenced track sung in Spanish and covers an illegal immigrant staying at Emily’s with his family.
Going into the album, the band cited a plethora of influences, including Ween, Frank Zappa, Mr. Bungle, Pink Floyd, Queen, Talking Heads and The Clash.
They were planning to have an album release show in Denver, but it was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead they intend to do a live stream at 7 p.m. Friday. They will post a link to the stream on their Instagram and Facebook pages under shwarmaband.
“There’s been a lot of emotions throughout this whole process – good and bad,” Kaufman said. “I’d say now, besides all the happy, excited, anxious-to-hear reviews, all that c**p, I mostly feel relieved. It’s been a lot of work and a very long process to get this finished and out into the world, but it’s extremely rewarding work, and I’m more than satisfied with the final product.”
“Emily’s Aparments” and the rest of shwarma’s discography can be found on shwarma.bandcamp.com.
