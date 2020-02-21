Organizers of Campout for the Cause announced Tuesday the music lineup for the 2020 festival, scheduled for May 29-31 at the Meadows in Buena Vista.
The festival was founded for those “seeking to connect, give back, practice yoga, play and camp,” a press release stated.
The California Honeydrops, Drew Emmitt, Lindsay Lou and Daniel Rodriguez will headline the festival.
Additional performers will be Rapidgrass, Grant Farm, Tierro Band, Mama Magnolia, We Dream Dawn, WinterWonderWomen, The Sea Stars, Pickin’ on the Dead, Wood Belly, Boot Gun, WhipPoorWill, Jackie and the Racket, Tiffany Christopher and High Country Hustle.
Joining the lineup for the 12th time is Campout host band Bonfire Dub, featuring the music of festival founder and promoter Scotty Stoughton.
Proceeds from every ticket sold will benefit the annual cause, Emmy’s Friends, established in 2017 to raise funds for Emery Welle, a 2-year-old from Red Cliff who was diagnosed at age 5 months with a rare childhood cancer called embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma.
Emmy’s Friends has become an official grassroots, nonprofit organization benefiting young patients facing severe illnesses and their families.
Attendees will have the option to camp at a creekside walk-in site near the main stage, pondside camping near the festival’s yoga space or in designated family or car camping areas. Recreational vehicle camping options are also available.
A limited quantity of reserved camping will be available for $10 per person, with general camping included in the ticket price. Festival admission also includes access to daily yoga and wellness offerings, plus access to all three days of the music festival.
Limited early bird tickets, including preferred camping spaces, will be available March 3 at campoutforthecause.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.