August events at the Historic Ute Theatre, 410 Fourth St. in Saguache, include a reggae band, a talent show, live theater and a Bill Murray movie.
The activities begin at 7 p.m. Saturday with an evening of roots reggae music by San Luis Valley Band The Jah Kings. The band delivers a “message of unity, healing, multicultural identity, indigenous wisdom and unconditional love,” according to a press release.
Tickets cost $12 at the door.
The theater will host an Open Mike Talent Show and “Band in a Hat” performance from 6-9 p.m. Sunday. Community members can demonstrate their singing, dancing, comedy and other talents, and musicians can put their names into a hat to be drawn to form an impromptu band.
Each randomly chosen band has a month to write and practice a 20-minute set to perform the next month. July’s “hat band” will perform Sunday.
Suggested donation for the evening is $7.
“Bill Murray Monday” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday features a showing of “Lost in Translation.” Tickets cost $7 at the door.
The Saguache Community Players will perform “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Aug 9 and 2 p.m. Aug. 10. Directed by Julia Hammel, the play will feature cast members from ages 7 to 77 from across the San Luis Valley.
Tickets are by donation. Suggested donation for Aug. 9 is $10 and for Aug. 10 is $7.
For more info and to buy tickets, visit historicutetheatre.com or email info@historicutetheatre.com.
