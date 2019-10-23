by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Local children’s book authors Joni Franks and Nancy Oswald will host an open house in Coaldale to celebrate launch of their newest books.
The open house, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road.
“Nancy has been a friend of mine for several years, so we decided to team up for this event,” Franks said.
Franks lives in Howard, and Oswald lives on a ranch near Cotopaxi.
The authors’ newest books as well as their other books will be for sale at the event. Both will also be signing copies.
There will be two large cakes, with pictures of their new book covers, and light refreshments at the event.
Franks will be celebrating the launch of the fifth book in her Corky Tails series, “Sagebrush and the Warm Springs Discovery.” In the book, Sagebrush and the Young Miss discover the secret warm springs hidden deep within the mountains and teach the moral lesson of sharing Mother Earth’s precious resources with a homeless man and the tiny people known as the Shuns who are seeking a forever home.
The book is also the first of Franks’ to be translated into Spanish.
Oswald is celebrating the launch of her fourth book in the Ruby and Maude adventure series, “Ruby’s Christmas Gifts.” In the book, which is set in 1896, 11-year old Ruby and her donkey, Maude, search Cripple Creek for Maude’s lost foal Willy. Trouble, Ruby’s cat, also disappears, and Ruby and Maude’s mission is sidetracked every step along the way. The runaway animals show up in an unexpected place, and Ruby finds out about the joy of giving and receiving.
Both authors have won numerous awards for their books.
The Corky Tails series has earned 14 literary awards in the past two years.
The fourth book in Franks’ series, “Sagebrush and the Smoke Jumper,” has won seven awards, including four this summer.
Three of the book’s most recent honors are American Fiction Awards, including Children’s Picture Book soft cover, winner; Children’s Picture Book, hardcover, finalist; and Juvenile Fiction, finalist. The Colorado Independent Publishers Association also honored the book with an EVVY Award in the category of Animals/Pets/Nature.
Oswald’s books have won or been an award finalist 13 times.
For more information on the authors and their books, visit JoniFranks.com and NancyOswald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.