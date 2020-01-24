The Tabor Opera House in Leadville invites community members to join Curtain Call, a free hands-on workshop to catalogue the Tabor’s 1902 drop curtains and stage sets, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 3-7.
Workshop participants will have the chance to help bring new life to Tabor draperies and settings that have been housed in the theater for nearly 120 years, according to a press release.
Wendy Waszut-Barrett, an artist, designer and historical consultant with Historic Stage Services, is traveling from Cambridge, Minnesota, to lead the project. She specializes in 19th-century through present-day painting techniques and materials and focuses on painted scenes and decor for opera houses and similar stages.
Workshop participants will learn about the significance of the drops and sets and the detailed processes needed to restore them. Then attendees will take each piece onto the stage to be studied and photographed.
“The Tabor has many historic pieces still in use today, and these many artifacts are what make it unique,” Mary Ann Graham-Best, president of the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation, said. “With the community’s help, we can preserve these original drops and stage settings and enjoy them in our future performances.”
Lunch each day will be provided at the Silver Dollar Saloon.
Community members may attend as many days as they are able, including half days. All who participate are asked to go to an orientation on Feb. 3, if possible.
The workshop is free and open to all, with advance reservations requested. There is space for up to 10 people each day.
To sign up, contact Graham-Best at president@taboroperahouse.net or 970-331-9874.
The workshop is made possible by funding from the Virginia W. Hill Foundation; Don L. Griswold Foundation; Freeport McMoRan Site Investment Fund; Janell Keyser, History Colorado, Rocky Mountain Center for Preservation; Valinda Yarberry; and Stephanie R. Spong.
