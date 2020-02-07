The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will continue its Thursday Lecture Series with a look at Salida’s past by historian Steve Chapman from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in Fellowship Hall at Salida First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
Chapman, owner of Salida Walking Tours, will tell tales about Salida’s colorful history and introduce his book, “Blood, Booze and Whores, the History of Salida, Colorado, Volume 1, 1880-1881,” a press release stated.
Cost of the program is $3 for GARNA members, $6 for nonmembers. To register, visit garna.org/calendar/history-of-salida-with-steve-chapman/.
Contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106 with any questions.
