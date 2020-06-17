by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Salida Circus’ annual summer camp will return in July.
The camp is divided into two sessions for different age groups with a maximum of 10 participants each.
Both sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10165 W. Cheyenne Circle. The first, for ages 10 and older, runs from July 6 to 11 with a circus showcase at noon July 11 in Riverside Park.
The second session, for ages 5-9, will be from July 13 to 18.
Circus Director Jennifer Dempsey said they are planning an additional camp in August.
Early registration is advised. To receive a copy of the registration form, email Dempsey at jennsalidacircus@gmail.com.
Joe Lobeck and Lexee Barerra will guide students in a variety of circus skills, including aerial cube, trapeze, lyra, silks, unicycle, juggling, globewalking, clowning, diabolo, rola bola, acrobatic balancing and stilt walking. They will follow social distancing guidelines during lessons.
Each session costs $130. Those who had registered and paid for Spring Break Camp can deduct $80 from the registration fee.
