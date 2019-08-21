Art for the Sangres, a fine art sale and reception, will take place from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 28 at A Painted View Ranch, 3115 Custer County Road 160 in Westcliffe.
The event will feature 23 artists, with works in media including oil painting, watercolor, pastel, pencil drawing, photography, bronze and ceramic sculpture and woodturning, a press release stated.
This year’s featured artist is Shane Dimmick of Westcliffe.
Admission will be free for an arts preview prior to the sale and reception from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 28.
Tickets to the Art for the Sangres sale and reception are $50 before Sept. 23 and $60 at the door. To purchase a ticket, visit artforthesangres.com.
The Art for the Sangres show is San Isabel Land Protection Trust’s largest fundraiser. Forty percent of every purchase will be donated to support the trust and its efforts to protect land, water and wildlife.
Prior to the art sale, artists can participate in a week-long paint-from-life event, Alla Prima Westcliffe, starting Sept. 21, which finishes with a juried show and sale at 4 p.m. Sept. 27 at the 3rd Street Gallery, 59000 Colo. 69 in Westcliffe.
The seven-day painting event features indoor options in the case of inclement weather, and subject matter will include ranch life, figures, still life and landscapes.
Historic ranches and special sites will be open during the event for artists.
Early registration for Alla Prima Westcliffe costs $50 by Sept. 15 or $60 starting Sept. 16 at sangresartguild.org.
In addition, the 2019 Arts Hullabaloo will be happening Sept. 27-29 throughout the town of Westcliffe. The event is designed to showcase visual, performing, musical, culinary, fiber and literary arts.
