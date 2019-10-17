About 120 guests attended the 17th annual Wearable Art Fashion Show, Boutique and Brunch Wednesday at Salida SteamPlant.
The event was sponsored by Heart of Colorado FiberArts Guild.
Following a brunch provided by Kalamata Pit Catering, guests were treated to a fashion show featuring work of fiber artists from Chaffee County and surrounding areas. Janet Yinger was mistress of ceremonies.
Models wore knit, crocheted, felted and woven items, many created from repurposed clothing or from yarn or fabrics they spun or wove themselves.
The second part of the show featured jackets and coats, many made by the late Nancy McAnich, who died recently. McAnich was one of the area’s early fiber artists and was on the team planning fiber arts events.
The show concluded with a display of three quilts.
Heart of Colorado FiberArts Guild draws membership from Chaffee County and surrounding areas. Interested prospective members are welcome at all their meetings, which alternate on the first Friday of the month at 9:30 a.m. between United Methodist Church in Salida and the Congregational Church in Buena Vista.
